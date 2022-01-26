San Francisco Police in Chinatown. The city has reported big increase in anti-Asian hate crimes. File photo: EPA
San Francisco Police in Chinatown. The city has reported big increase in anti-Asian hate crimes. File photo: EPA
World /  United States & Canada

San Francisco reports big increase in hate attacks against Asians

  • San Francisco mayor laments increase in hate crimes; police share safety tips for Lunar New Year
  • Hateful attacks surged nationally during the pandemic, fuelled by Donald Trump’s Covid-19 rhetoric

Topic |   Anti-Asian racism
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 10:44am, 26 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
San Francisco Police in Chinatown. The city has reported big increase in anti-Asian hate crimes. File photo: EPA
San Francisco Police in Chinatown. The city has reported big increase in anti-Asian hate crimes. File photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE