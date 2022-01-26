Ozzie, the world’s oldest known male gorilla in captivity, has died. Photo: EPA
World’s oldest male gorilla, aged 61, dies in US zoo

  • Ozzie leaves behind ‘indelible contributions’ in the gorilla population, and in the knowledge gained during the care of his species, CEO of Atlanta zoo said
  • He was a Western lowland gorilla, a species that is critically endangered; the animals have been targeted by poachers and affected by habitat loss

Updated: 10:29pm, 26 Jan, 2022

