The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket, launched by SpaceX, lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida on February 11, 2015. Photo: Reuters
Three, two, one: astronomers predict SpaceX space junk will hit the Moon in March

  • The rocket was deployed in 2015 and was abandoned in space after it put into orbit a Nasa satellite called the Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR)
  • Astronomer Bill Gray said there could be more unintentional crashes into the Moon in the future as the US and Chinese space programmes leave more junk in orbit

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:32am, 27 Jan, 2022

