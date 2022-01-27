The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket, launched by SpaceX, lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida on February 11, 2015. Photo: Reuters
Three, two, one: astronomers predict SpaceX space junk will hit the Moon in March
- The rocket was deployed in 2015 and was abandoned in space after it put into orbit a Nasa satellite called the Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR)
- Astronomer Bill Gray said there could be more unintentional crashes into the Moon in the future as the US and Chinese space programmes leave more junk in orbit
Topic | Space
The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket, launched by SpaceX, lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida on February 11, 2015. Photo: Reuters