This illustration depicts a target pellet with laser beams entering through openings on either end. The beams compress and heat the target to the necessary conditions for nuclear fusion to occur. Photo: Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
US scientists hit milestone on path to nuclear fusion energy

  • US researchers were able to spark a fusion reaction that briefly sustained itself
  • Ultimate goal, still years away, is to generate power the way the sun generates heat

Reuters
Updated: 10:27am, 27 Jan, 2022

