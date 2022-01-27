This illustration depicts a target pellet with laser beams entering through openings on either end. The beams compress and heat the target to the necessary conditions for nuclear fusion to occur. Photo: Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
US scientists hit milestone on path to nuclear fusion energy
- US researchers were able to spark a fusion reaction that briefly sustained itself
- Ultimate goal, still years away, is to generate power the way the sun generates heat
Topic | Science
