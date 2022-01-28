The FCC began making efforts in March to revoke the authorisation for China Unicom Americas, Pacific Networks and its wholly owned subsidiary ComNet. Photo: Reuters
China Unicom’s authorisation to operate in US revoked by regulator
- The 4-0 vote marks the latest move by the Federal Communications Commission to bar Chinese telecoms firms from the country over security concerns
- The order requires China Unicom Americas to end domestic interstate and international telecommunications services in the US within 60 days
Topic | US-China tech war
