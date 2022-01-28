People walk past an Apple store in Beijing in August 2017. Photo: AFP
US lawmakers urge Joe Biden to fight China over censorship affecting Google and Apple
- Top senators on a committee overseeing overseas trade say Beijing’s Great Firewall is stopping US media and tech from competing fairly in the country
- A new report found that actions by China, Russia, India, Vietnam, Indonesia and Turkey were hurting internet users and American companies
