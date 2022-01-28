US overdose deaths have been rising for more than two decades, but they accelerated in the past two years – jumping more than 20 per cent in the latest year alone. Photo: TNS
More powerful than fentanyl: two lethal drugs add to US overdose crisis
- A CDC report is raising the alarm about para-fluorofentanyl and metonitazene, substances so potent some victims succumb before injecting a full syringe
- They are often taken with or mixed with fentanyl, the drug mainly responsible for the more than 100,000 US fatalities last year
Topic | Fentanyl and other opioids
