US overdose deaths have been rising for more than two decades, but they accelerated in the past two years – jumping more than 20 per cent in the latest year alone. Photo: TNS
More powerful than fentanyl: two lethal drugs add to US overdose crisis

  • A CDC report is raising the alarm about para-fluorofentanyl and metonitazene, substances so potent some victims succumb before injecting a full syringe
  • They are often taken with or mixed with fentanyl, the drug mainly responsible for the more than 100,000 US fatalities last year

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 5:35am, 28 Jan, 2022

