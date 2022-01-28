A collapsed bridge in Pittsburgh, US, on Friday. Photo: Twitter
US bridge collapses hours before Biden visit to highlight US$1 trillion infrastructure bill

  • Snow-covered bridge in city of Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania came down not long before president was due to arrive, injuring 10; gas leak reported in area
  • Collapse highlights Biden’s call for massive investment in ageing bridges, highways; Pennsylvania state said to have 3,198 bridges in poor condition

Updated: 12:29am, 29 Jan, 2022

