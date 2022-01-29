Willow, the Biden family’s new pet cat, wanders around the White House on Thursday. Photo: White House via AP
Joe Biden welcomes Willow the cat to the White House
- The grey-and-white tabby made a strong first impression on Jill Biden when she jumped on stage with her during a campaign event in 2020
- After her much-anticipated arrival at the dog-loving Biden family, Willow is now settling in with treats and toys
