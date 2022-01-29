The final scene in the Fight Club movie, which has been changed in a version streaming in China. Credit: Twentieth Century Fox
China’s ‘Fight Club’ ending closer to original book, says author Chuck Palahniuk after online outcry
- Fans in the country had noticed that a streaming version of the cult film had lost its explosive finale, with police winning the day instead
- Palahniuk noted that he had been dealing with this sort of revision for years – overseas publishers changing the novel’s ending to match the movie’s
Topic | Censorship in China
