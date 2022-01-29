Taiwanese and Lithuanian flags are displayed at the Taiwanese Representative Office in Vilnius, Lithuania on January 20. Photo: Reuters
Senior US official to visit Lithuania in show of support over Chinese ‘coercion’

  • The State Department says Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose Fernandez will discuss bilateral economic cooperation in Vilnius
  • The small Baltic nation has faced pressure from Beijing over its ties with Taiwan

Updated: 7:50am, 29 Jan, 2022

