The Texas family’s home was completely razed. Photo: Decatur Fire Department via Facebook
‘Hero’ toddler saves family from house fire after Covid-19 robs parents of sense of smell
- The Texas family of seven, including Brandon, were able to escape the fire with just the clothes on their backs
- While the Dahls have lost everything they own, they are happy everyone escaped unhurt and are planning a small party for Brandon
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
