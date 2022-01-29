The Texas family’s home was completely razed. Photo: Decatur Fire Department via Facebook
‘Hero’ toddler saves family from house fire after Covid-19 robs parents of sense of smell

  • The Texas family of seven, including Brandon, were able to escape the fire with just the clothes on their backs
  • While the Dahls have lost everything they own, they are happy everyone escaped unhurt and are planning a small party for Brandon

