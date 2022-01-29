Samsung plant in Austin, Texas spilled acid waste into tributary. Photo: AFP
Samsung US factory spilled acid waste for months, probe shows
- Samsung plant may have dumped as much as 763,000 gallons of waste over 106 days into a stormwater pond on its property, which affected nearby tributary
- The killing spill killed aquatic life and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is assessing possible impacts on human health
