A pedestrian makes his way through heavy snow in Times Square, New York on January 29, Photo: AFP
Winter storm lashes US East Coast with deep snow, high winds
- Wind gusts near hurricane force caused coastal flooding and threatened widespread power outages while forecasters warned conditions would worsen as the day went on
- Most flights into and out of the airports serving New York, Boston and Philadelphia were cancelled on Saturday, according to FlightAware
