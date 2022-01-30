Demonstrators protest against coronavirus restrictions and vaccine mandates near Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada on January 29. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Coronavirus: thousands protest against Covid-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions in Ottawa
- Many of the demonstrators were protesting against vaccine mandates for truck drivers crossing the Canada-US border
- The protest prompted police to prepare for violence while politicians were advised to lock their doors amid reports their homes may be targeted
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
