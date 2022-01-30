The Albert V Bryan US Courthouse in Alexandria, Virginia. Photo: Getty Images North America / AFP
US woman charged with aiding Isis and planning terror attacks, says US Justice Department
- The woman, who allegedly led an all-female Islamic State battalion in Syria, has been charged with providing material support to a foreign terrorist group
- The statement said the 42-year-old, who has used at least five aliases, had been apprehended previously in Syria but was transferred into FBI custody on Friday
Topic | United States
The Albert V Bryan US Courthouse in Alexandria, Virginia. Photo: Getty Images North America / AFP