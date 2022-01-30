Donald Trump, the former US president, speaks at a rally on Saturday in Conroe, Texas. Photo: Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via AP
Donald Trump says he’ll pardon January 6 rioters if he wins in 2024
- ‘If it requires pardons we will give them pardons. Because they are being treated so unfairly,’ the former US president told a rally in Texas
- Trump has not confirmed if he will run again after his defeat in the 2020 election. Last January’s deadly US Capitol assault was carried out by his supporters
