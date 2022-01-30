Nine people died in Las Vegas when a car sped through a red light and smashed into five other vehicles. Photo: NBC News
US: 9 die in 6-car Las Vegas pile-up as speeding driver jumps red light
- Young people, driver among dead, say police, with vehicle travelling at a ‘high rate of speed’
- ‘We have not seen a mass-casualty traffic collision like this before’
Topic | United States
