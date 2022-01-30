Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Texas on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Trump vows to investigate ‘Biden corruption’ if Republicans retake Congress in midterm elections
- Former US leader spoke out during supporters’ rally in Texas on Saturday
- Trump has long fixated on Biden’s son Hunter, whose financial dealings with China, Ukraine have been scrutinised; he denies any wrongdoing
Topic | United States
