Joe Rogan apologises for vaccine controversy on his Spotify podcast show. Photo: Getty
Joe Rogan apologises over Spotify vaccine controversy following stars’ protests
- The popular podcaster said he would ‘try harder to get people with differing opinions on’ and ‘do my best to make sure I have researched these topics’
- Singers Neil Young and Joni Mitchell pulled their music from Spotify in protest against the veracity of virus information spread by Rogan’s guests
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
