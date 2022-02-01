Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference in Ottawa in October. Photo: Reuters
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tests positive for coronavirus
- The 50-year-old leader, who is vaccinated and boosted, does not have severe symptoms and will continue working remotely
- Trudeau urged Canadians to get jabbed, even as the capital Ottawa was hit by mass protests led by Canadian truckers opposed to vaccine mandates
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
