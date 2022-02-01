Frogs, like this African clawed frog, are usually unable to regrow limbs, instead using scar tissue to protect wounds from blood loss and infection. Photo: Shutterstock
Scientists are now able to regrow frog legs. Will it pave the way for human regeneration?
- A team at Tufts University and Harvard University successfully used a drug cocktail to help the amphibians regrow amputated limbs
- Unlike lizards and salamanders, frogs are similar to humans in that they cannot regenerate complex body parts like arms or legs
