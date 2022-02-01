A Halo marine cosplayer poses at the convention centre during Comic Con Special Edition in San Diego, California, in November. Photo: AFP
Sony buys Halo creator Bungie in US$3.6 billion deal as gaming fight heats up
- The move comes after Microsoft’s landmark US$69 million pact to acquire Activision Blizzard, making it the third-largest gaming company by revenue
- The Halo franchise is considered to be among the video games that contributed to the popularity of Microsoft’s Xbox consoles
Topic | Gaming
A Halo marine cosplayer poses at the convention centre during Comic Con Special Edition in San Diego, California, in November. Photo: AFP