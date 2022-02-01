FBI director Christopher Wray. Photo: AFP
FBI director Christopher Wray. Photo: AFP
Threat to US from China is ‘more damaging’ than ever before: FBI chief Christopher Wray

  • ‘There’s just no country that presents a broader threat to our ideas, innovation, and economic security than China,’ he told the Reagan Presidential Library
  • While Beijing has repeatedly rejected Washington’s accusations, Wray said the FBI is opening new cases to counter Chinese intelligence operations every 12 hours or so

Associated Press
Updated: 12:22pm, 1 Feb, 2022

