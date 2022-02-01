FBI director Christopher Wray. Photo: AFP
Threat to US from China is ‘more damaging’ than ever before: FBI chief Christopher Wray
- ‘There’s just no country that presents a broader threat to our ideas, innovation, and economic security than China,’ he told the Reagan Presidential Library
- While Beijing has repeatedly rejected Washington’s accusations, Wray said the FBI is opening new cases to counter Chinese intelligence operations every 12 hours or so
Topic | US-China relations
FBI director Christopher Wray. Photo: AFP