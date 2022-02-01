San Francisco’s Chinatown is undergoing big changes. Photo: TNS
Coronavirus: US Chinatown communities struggle through Covid to create a fresh future
- Problems have beset Chinatowns across America, including Los Angeles and New York, with special resonance in San Francisco, home to the continent’s oldest Chinatown
- International tourism is at a low ebb and ‘the golden age is gone’ but ambitious hip, young entrepreneurs are creating Instagram-ready experiences
Topic | United States
