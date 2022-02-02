This satellite image shows a thunderstorm complex that was found to contain the longest single flash that covered a horizontal distance on record, across parts of the southern United States on April 29, 2020. Image: NOAA via AP
World record 770km lightning bolt lights up three US states
- The ‘megaflash’ covered the distance between Texas and Mississippi in seconds – a trip that would have taken hours in a plane
- Another bolt above Uruguay and Argentina set a record as the longest-lasting at 17.1 seconds
Topic | Extreme weather
