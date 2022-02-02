US actress Whoopi Goldberg performs during the opening ceremony of WorldPride in New York in June 2019. Photo: AFP
Whoopi Goldberg regrets saying Holocaust not about race

  • The US actress had made the remarks during a discussion about a US school’s ban on ‘Maus’, a prize-winning graphic novel about Nazi death camps during WWII
  • The flare-up highlighted the enduring complexity of race-related issues, including the question of whether only people of colour can be victims of racism

Updated: 7:03am, 2 Feb, 2022

