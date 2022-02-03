CNN President Jeff Zucker gives a speech on the first day of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in February 2018. Photo: AFP
CNN chief Jeff Zucker resigns after relationship with colleague
- The matter came to light during the investigation into anchor Chris Cuomo, who was fired for aiding brother Andrew Cuomo during a sexual harassment probe
- Zucker says he was ‘wrong’ for not disclosing the consensual relationship earlier
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
CNN President Jeff Zucker gives a speech on the first day of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in February 2018. Photo: AFP