CNN President Jeff Zucker gives a speech on the first day of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in February 2018. Photo: AFP
CNN President Jeff Zucker gives a speech on the first day of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in February 2018. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

CNN chief Jeff Zucker resigns after relationship with colleague

  • The matter came to light during the investigation into anchor Chris Cuomo, who was fired for aiding brother Andrew Cuomo during a sexual harassment probe
  • Zucker says he was ‘wrong’ for not disclosing the consensual relationship earlier

Topic |   Sexual harassment and assault
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:24am, 3 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
CNN President Jeff Zucker gives a speech on the first day of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in February 2018. Photo: AFP
CNN President Jeff Zucker gives a speech on the first day of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in February 2018. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE