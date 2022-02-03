US President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with Vice-President Kamala Harris and Senators Dick Durbin and Chuck Grassley in the Oval Office on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Joe Biden’s agenda in danger after Democrat Senator Ben Ray Luján hit by sudden stroke
- Without the lawmaker’s presence, the party no longer has full control of the Senate, throwing the president’s potential Supreme Court nomination into doubt
- Luján is expected to make a full recovery, but Biden has been deprived of a crucial vote amid the collapse of his Build Back Better Act and voting legislation
