Conservative party leader Erin O’Toole during the election night party in Oshawa, Ontario, in September. Photo: 2021
Canada Conservative leader Erin O’Toole ousted after failure to defeat Justin Trudeau
- His own party lawmakers voted 73-45 against the ex-lawyer and military veteran in a secret-ballot confidence vote
- O’Toole had tried to move the Conservatives to the political centre, but lost votes in the Toronto and Vancouver suburbs that often swing Canadian elections
Topic | Canada
Conservative party leader Erin O’Toole during the election night party in Oshawa, Ontario, in September. Photo: 2021