Cubans drive past the US embassy in March 2021 during a rally calling for the end of the US blockade against Cuba. Havana Syndrome symptoms were first reported by US diplomats in the Cuban capital in 2016. Photo: AFP
Havana Syndrome: US diplomats, spies may have been hit by energy attacks, new report says
- Symptoms in some victims ‘cannot be easily explained by known environment or medical conditions’, a panel of experts concluded
- An earlier CIA report found it unlikely that foreign foes were behind most of the 1,000 cases, but said about two dozen of them remained unexplained
Topic | Espionage
