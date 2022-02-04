University of Tennessee professor Hu Anming enters the courthouse in downtown Knoxville in June 2021. Photo: Knoxville News Sentinel via AP
University of Tennessee professor Hu Anming enters the courthouse in downtown Knoxville in June 2021. Photo: Knoxville News Sentinel via AP
World /  United States & Canada

US university reinstates Professor Hu Anming, who was acquitted of hiding China ties

  • The nanotechnology expert has received US$300,000 in funding to restart his research programme
  • Hu was accused of fraud over his position at a Beijing university, but a US judge said there was no evidence that Hu took any money from China

Topic |   US-China relations
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:56am, 4 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
University of Tennessee professor Hu Anming enters the courthouse in downtown Knoxville in June 2021. Photo: Knoxville News Sentinel via AP
University of Tennessee professor Hu Anming enters the courthouse in downtown Knoxville in June 2021. Photo: Knoxville News Sentinel via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE