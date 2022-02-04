University of Tennessee professor Hu Anming enters the courthouse in downtown Knoxville in June 2021. Photo: Knoxville News Sentinel via AP
US university reinstates Professor Hu Anming, who was acquitted of hiding China ties
- The nanotechnology expert has received US$300,000 in funding to restart his research programme
- Hu was accused of fraud over his position at a Beijing university, but a US judge said there was no evidence that Hu took any money from China
