A demonstrator holds Taiwan and US flags in Burlingame, California, in January 2017. Photo: Reuters
US lawmakers push to rename Taiwan’s de facto embassy – a move sure to rankle China
- A name change for the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office could encourage smaller countries to take similar steps to boost ties with the island
- The measure would show Washington’s support for Taiwan ‘to determine its own future’, one of the US senators behind the proposed legislation says
Topic | Taiwan
