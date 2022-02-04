A demonstrator holds Taiwan and US flags in Burlingame, California, in January 2017. Photo: Reuters
US lawmakers push to rename Taiwan’s de facto embassy – a move sure to rankle China

  • A name change for the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office could encourage smaller countries to take similar steps to boost ties with the island
  • The measure would show Washington’s support for Taiwan ‘to determine its own future’, one of the US senators behind the proposed legislation says

Reuters
Updated: 7:57am, 4 Feb, 2022

