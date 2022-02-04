Truck drivers hang a Canadian flag on the front grill of a truck parked in downtown Ottawa, Ontario, near Parliament Hill. Photo: AP
Canada rules out use of troops against Ottawa trucker Covid-19 protests

  • Canada’s capital beset by protesters led by truckers opposed to mandatory Covid-19 vaccines
  • Ottawa police said this week that all options are on the table, including calling in the military

Updated: 1:22pm, 4 Feb, 2022

