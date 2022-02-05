Adult film actress Stormy Daniels and her lawyer Michael Avenatti in New York in 2018. Photo: AP
Anti-Trump lawyer Michael Avenatti convicted of stealing from porn star Stormy Daniels

  • Avenatti was convicted on charges he cheated Daniels out of nearly US$300,000 she was supposed to get for writing a book about an alleged tryst with Donald Trump
  • Avenatti has yet to begin serving a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence he received in 2020 for trying to extort up to US$25 million from sportswear giant Nike

Associated Press
Updated: 4:59am, 5 Feb, 2022

