Adult film actress Stormy Daniels and her lawyer Michael Avenatti in New York in 2018. Photo: AP
Anti-Trump lawyer Michael Avenatti convicted of stealing from porn star Stormy Daniels
- Avenatti was convicted on charges he cheated Daniels out of nearly US$300,000 she was supposed to get for writing a book about an alleged tryst with Donald Trump
- Avenatti has yet to begin serving a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence he received in 2020 for trying to extort up to US$25 million from sportswear giant Nike
