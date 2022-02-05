A colourised scanning electron micrograph of a cell heavily infected with SARS-CoV-2 virus particles (orange/red), isolated from a patient sample. Photo: TNS
US Covid-19 death toll surpasses 900,000 – driven in part by Omicron
- US Covid-19 death toll was 800,000 mid-December, just a month and a half ago
- Officials have expressed hope that the worst of Omicron is coming to an end
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
