A colourised scanning electron micrograph of a cell heavily infected with SARS-CoV-2 virus particles (orange/red), isolated from a patient sample. Photo: TNS
US Covid-19 death toll surpasses 900,000 – driven in part by Omicron

  • US Covid-19 death toll was 800,000 mid-December, just a month and a half ago
  • Officials have expressed hope that the worst of Omicron is coming to an end

Updated: 9:24am, 5 Feb, 2022

