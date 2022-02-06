United Nations’ Nikki Haley walks past a replica of “Guernica” by Pablo Picasso at the UN headquarters in New York City in 2018. Photo: Getty Images North America / AFP
Famed tapestry of Picasso’s ‘Guernica’ back at UN headquarters after year-long absence
- Pablo Picasso’s Guernica is considered by numerous art critics as perhaps the most powerful anti-war painting in history
- The tapestry of the painting was re-hung on Saturday outside the Security Council after a year-long absence that angered and dismayed many UN diplomats and staff
Topic | United Nations
United Nations’ Nikki Haley walks past a replica of “Guernica” by Pablo Picasso at the UN headquarters in New York City in 2018. Photo: Getty Images North America / AFP