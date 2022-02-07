The Spotify page for ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ podcast. Photo: AFP
Spotify CEO apologises to employees over podcast host Joe Rogan controversy
- ‘There are no words to adequately convey how sorry I am for the way the controversy continues to impact you’, Daniel Ek wrote in a memo
- Memo is latest attempt by Spotify to contain mounting criticism over Rogan, renowned for spreading misinformation about Covid-19 vaccines
Topic | Technology
The Spotify page for ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ podcast. Photo: AFP