The Commerce Department announcement comes amid continued competition between the US and China. Photo: AP
US adds 33 Chinese companies to red flag list
- Being added to the Commerce Department’s ‘Unverified List’ means the firms now face tougher rules on doing business with American companies
- The US flags companies when it is unable to check how they use American exports, amid concerns that some items could be diverted for military purposes
Topic | US-China relations
