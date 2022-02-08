Awkwafina is seen backstage at the 77th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills in January 2020. Photo: TNS
Awkwafina is seen backstage at the 77th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills in January 2020. Photo: TNS
Shang-Chi star Awkwafina quits Twitter after ‘blaccent’ backlash

  • The Crazy Rich Asians actress finally responded to accusations that she appropriated black culture, while reflecting on her Asian-American identity
  • Soon after, she announced she would be deactivating her account on the social media platform, per her therapist’s recommendation

Topic |   Racism and prejudice
Tribune News Service
Updated: 3:17am, 8 Feb, 2022

