Awkwafina is seen backstage at the 77th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills in January 2020. Photo: TNS
Shang-Chi star Awkwafina quits Twitter after ‘blaccent’ backlash
- The Crazy Rich Asians actress finally responded to accusations that she appropriated black culture, while reflecting on her Asian-American identity
- Soon after, she announced she would be deactivating her account on the social media platform, per her therapist’s recommendation
Topic | Racism and prejudice
