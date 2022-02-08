US President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un in Hanoi in February 2019. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump ‘improperly’ took Kim Jong-un ‘love letters’ from White House to Mar-a-Lago
- The US National Archives says it has retrieved 15 boxes of documents that should have been turned over at the end of the ex-president’s term
- The news raises questions about Trump’s adherence to presidential records laws; papers released to a Capitol riot probe had been torn up and taped back together
