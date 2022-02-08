A person fuels a truck on Monday after police said they would be targeting the protestors’ fuel supply in Ottawa. Photo: Reuters
A person fuels a truck on Monday after police said they would be targeting the protestors’ fuel supply in Ottawa. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Canada trucker protest: police seize fuel as court clamps down on honking

  • The ‘Freedom Convoy’ has disrupted life in the capital, Ottawa, for 11 days in a demonstration against a vaccine mandate for cross-border drivers
  • The protesters have been sustained by a well-organised supply chain, which has provided portable saunas, a community kitchen and bouncy castles for children

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:32am, 8 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A person fuels a truck on Monday after police said they would be targeting the protestors’ fuel supply in Ottawa. Photo: Reuters
A person fuels a truck on Monday after police said they would be targeting the protestors’ fuel supply in Ottawa. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE