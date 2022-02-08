Director Jane Campion appears at a screening of “The Power of the Dog” in Los Angeles. File photo: AP
Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog leads Oscars 2022 nominations, with
- Campion’s film landed a leading 12 nominations, including nods for all its top actors: Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee
- Denis Villeneuve’s majestic sci-fi epic Dune followed closely behind with 10 nominations
Topic | Academy Awards
