Director Jane Campion appears at a screening of “The Power of the Dog” in Los Angeles. File photo: AP
Director Jane Campion appears at a screening of “The Power of the Dog” in Los Angeles. File photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog leads Oscars 2022 nominations, with

  • Campion’s film landed a leading 12 nominations, including nods for all its top actors: Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee
  • Denis Villeneuve’s majestic sci-fi epic Dune followed closely behind with 10 nominations

Topic |   Academy Awards
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 10:55pm, 8 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Director Jane Campion appears at a screening of “The Power of the Dog” in Los Angeles. File photo: AP
Director Jane Campion appears at a screening of “The Power of the Dog” in Los Angeles. File photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE