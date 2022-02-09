A US official said this was the Justice Department’s largest financial seizure ever. Photo illustration: AP
Bitcoin
US seizes record US$3.6 billion in bitcoin stolen from Hong Kong exchange

  • Ilya Lichtenstein and his wife, Heather Morgan, were arrested in New York for allegedly seeking to launder the proceeds of the 2016 Bitfinex hack
  • If found guilty, the couple could face up to 20 years in prison

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:43am, 9 Feb, 2022

