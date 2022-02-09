A US official said this was the Justice Department’s largest financial seizure ever. Photo illustration: AP
US seizes record US$3.6 billion in bitcoin stolen from Hong Kong exchange
- Ilya Lichtenstein and his wife, Heather Morgan, were arrested in New York for allegedly seeking to launder the proceeds of the 2016 Bitfinex hack
- If found guilty, the couple could face up to 20 years in prison
Topic | Bitcoin
