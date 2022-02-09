A woman waves a flag and cheers on truckers protesting against Covid-19 vaccine mandates in Ottawa. Photo: TNS
Coronavirus protests: Canada’s anti-vax truckers block key border crossing with US
- All traffic at the Ambassador Bridge was initially cut off, causing major disruptions, though the US-bound lanes have since reopened
- Some Canadian provinces are beginning to ease Covid-19 restrictions, though at least one premier says the decision was not influenced by the drivers’ protest
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
