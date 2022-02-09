Doug Emhoff, the husband of US Vice-President Kamala Harris, is whisked out of an event at a high school by a Secret Service agent on Tuesday. Photo: AP
US vice-president’s husband Doug Emhoff evacuated after bomb threat at high school
- Second gentleman was celebrating a Black History Month event in Washington when he had to be whisked away by the secret service
- The incident comes after a series of bomb threats were made last week to several historically black colleges and universities nationwide
