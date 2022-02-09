Doug Emhoff, the husband of US Vice-President Kamala Harris, is whisked out of an event at a high school by a Secret Service agent on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Doug Emhoff, the husband of US Vice-President Kamala Harris, is whisked out of an event at a high school by a Secret Service agent on Tuesday. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

US vice-president’s husband Doug Emhoff evacuated after bomb threat at high school

  • Second gentleman was celebrating a Black History Month event in Washington when he had to be whisked away by the secret service
  • The incident comes after a series of bomb threats were made last week to several historically black colleges and universities nationwide

Topic |   Kamala Harris
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:03am, 9 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Doug Emhoff, the husband of US Vice-President Kamala Harris, is whisked out of an event at a high school by a Secret Service agent on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Doug Emhoff, the husband of US Vice-President Kamala Harris, is whisked out of an event at a high school by a Secret Service agent on Tuesday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE