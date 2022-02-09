Deer forage through a blanket of snow in Lancaster, New York. The highly infectious Omicron variant has been found in the white-tailed deer population on New York’s Staten Island. Photo: AP
Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new coronavirus variants
- This is the first time the strain has been detected in a wild animal, though there is no evidence that they are transmitting the virus to humans
- Researchers fear that the 30 million white-tailed deer in the US could become hosts to new Covid-19 strains
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
