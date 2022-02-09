Vancouver woman Caixuan Qin claimed that her Canadian citizenship application has languished for more than 29 months, ‘over 2.5 times longer than the process requires’. File photo: Shutterstock
Vancouver woman Caixuan Qin claimed that her Canadian citizenship application has languished for more than 29 months, ‘over 2.5 times longer than the process requires’. File photo: Shutterstock
World /  United States & Canada

Caixuan Qin, Chinese widow once ensnared in major Canada money laundering case, seeks Canadian citizenship

  • Vancouver woman Caixuan Qin takes Canada government to court over a perceived delay in her Canadian citizenship application, tax demands
  • Qin and husband Jian Jun Zhu, who was shot dead in 2020, were subjects of a Canada criminal case, accused of laundering money through an underground bank

Topic |   Chinese overseas
Darryl Greer in Vancouver

Updated: 9:16am, 9 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Vancouver woman Caixuan Qin claimed that her Canadian citizenship application has languished for more than 29 months, ‘over 2.5 times longer than the process requires’. File photo: Shutterstock
Vancouver woman Caixuan Qin claimed that her Canadian citizenship application has languished for more than 29 months, ‘over 2.5 times longer than the process requires’. File photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE