A long exposure image shows a string of SpaceX Starlink satellites passing over an old stone house near Florence, Kansas, in May 2021. Photo: AP
SpaceX satellites tumble out of orbit after solar storm
- Up to 40 of the 49 Starlink satellites launched last week have either burned up in the atmosphere or are on the verge of doing so
- Ground controllers tried but were unable to save the satellites by putting them into a type of hibernation
Topic | SpaceX
