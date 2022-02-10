A long exposure image shows a string of SpaceX Starlink satellites passing over an old stone house near Florence, Kansas, in May 2021. Photo: AP
SpaceX satellites tumble out of orbit after solar storm

  • Up to 40 of the 49 Starlink satellites launched last week have either burned up in the atmosphere or are on the verge of doing so
  • Ground controllers tried but were unable to save the satellites by putting them into a type of hibernation

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:50am, 10 Feb, 2022

