Protesters block traffic at the Ambassador Bridge linking Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit on Wednesday. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Coronavirus: Canada PM Justin Trudeau slams trucker protests, as police threaten arrests

  • More supporters have joined a blockade at a major border crossing with the US to rally against Covid-19 rules
  • The White House expressed concern over the impact of the disruption, saying it poses risks to supply chains and the car industry

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:22am, 10 Feb, 2022

