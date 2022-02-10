Protesters block traffic at the Ambassador Bridge linking Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit on Wednesday. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Coronavirus: Canada PM Justin Trudeau slams trucker protests, as police threaten arrests
- More supporters have joined a blockade at a major border crossing with the US to rally against Covid-19 rules
- The White House expressed concern over the impact of the disruption, saying it poses risks to supply chains and the car industry
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Protesters block traffic at the Ambassador Bridge linking Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit on Wednesday. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP